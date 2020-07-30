Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gough Whitlam in 1969. Picture: Bob Nicol
Gough Whitlam in 1969. Picture: Bob Nicol
Letters to the Editor

Why John Kerr was right to dismiss Gough Whitlam

30th Jul 2020 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YET again we have the matter of Sir John Kerr's part in the dismissal of the Whitlam government under discussion. 

One thing many like to ignore is the fact that the Whitlam government had lost its ability to govern. 

According to our constitution, the duty of the "governing party" was to call a double dissolution. This the incumbent Prime Minister refused to do. 

This put the Governor-general in a most unenviable position. 

His solution was the only constitutionally acceptable one, it was to find a way to have a double dissolution called. 

With extensive consultation with wise legal men, he approached the leader of the opposition (Malcolm Fraser). 

It was only on his firm undertaking to call a double dissolution as custodial Prime Minister that allowed him to take over. 

It is essential to understand his position was simply "custodial" to allow the constitutional solution to the problem to take place. He did not become governing prime minister at this point.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It must not be forgotten what the result of that double dissolution was. A resounding defeat of the Whitlam government, thus showing clearly that the electorate had lost confidence in the governing party. 

No matter what Labor supporters want to say, it is abundantly clear that Sir John Kerr acted very properly and courageously throughout. 

F. BARNES, Toowoomba

letter to the editor palace letters
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Actor, entrepreneur launches global streaming service

        premium_icon Actor, entrepreneur launches global streaming service

        News THE Ballina resident said his new service will focus on home, architecture, design, lifestyle and outdoor living content.

        Ballina restaurant workers wear masks to serve diners

        premium_icon Ballina restaurant workers wear masks to serve diners

        News THE owners said they wanted to “do our part” to control the virus.

        $190M idea to reuse sewer water on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon $190M idea to reuse sewer water on the Northern Rivers

        News Reclaiming water in the Ballina, Byron and Lismore areas examined

        Hotel’s multi-million dollar sale to mystery buyer

        premium_icon Hotel’s multi-million dollar sale to mystery buyer

        News Lismore watering hole sold to a mystery buyer with deep pockets