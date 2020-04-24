Why it’s time for a new ‘Big Five’
Throughout history they have been hunted, poached and exploited.
Now, an international initiative backed by some of the word's leading photographers and most famous conservationists, is aiming to redefine the "Big Five".
Many of us had heard the term "Big Five" but are not aware of its disturbing origins.
In colonial times, the old Big 5 was declared as the toughest group of animals in Africa for hunters to shoot and kill: leopards, lions, buffaloes, rhinos and elephants.
Organisers behind the New Big 5 project are focused on creating a new selection based on shooing with a camera, not a gun.
Animal lovers can vote for their favourite wildlife images by heading to the New Big Five website.
The top five animals chosen will be known as the New Big Five.
From a sad-eyed orang-utan in Indonesia to cuddling polar bears in Canada, the images on show are deeply moving.
Other shots show a up-close view of a chimpanzee on the move in Uganda and elephants wallowing in a dust bath in Kenya.
Dr Jane Goodall, the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, has given the project her support.
"What a great project the New Big 5 is," she said.
"I wonder what the final choices will be? There are so many incredible animals in our world. Any project that brings attention to animals, so many of whom are threatened or endangered, is truly important."
To vote, and to view a selection of stunning images, go to www.newbig5.com
