Why is the Northern Rivers such a hub for creative talent?

A male singer on a stage performing with guitar at a bar. The Northern Rivers is home a large creative community including musicians and artists. Picture: iStock

OUTSIDE of the capital cities, the Northern Rivers is regarded as a creative area which allows talents to thrive in their creative endeavours.

There’s a lot happening in the region in the creative scene, from debuting a new single or upcoming album to harnessing the local scenery to create paintings or inspire artistic passion.

Peter Wood, Executive Director at Arts Northern Rivers, said the Northern Rivers lent itself to attracting exciting creative talent.

“I think people are attracted to this region for a number of reasons,” he said.

“There’s a large amount of studies showing the Northern Rivers to have the largest number of creatines outside the creative cities.

“Once you get these creative communities established, it becomes a magnet for other creatines.

“I think there’s more acceptance of the creative arts being a legitimate form of career.”

With organisations like Arts Northern Rivers, TAFE and the Northern Rivers Conservatorium offering pathways into the arts sector, there is plenty of opportunity here.

“I think one of the things which distinguishes our region is there is a lot of those support areas in education,” Mr Wood said.

“There’s a lot of support organisations for the music sector and I think that’s really important for offering development and professional opportunities for the sector,

“We definitely want to do more and every year — we assess where our energies should go, and music is something we want to get into and help support musicians in our region,”

Musicians, and the creative sector at large, have suffered as a result of gigs being postponed during the pandemic which is a new focus for creative organisations.

“In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 crisis that’s had a huge impact on musicians in our region, what we want to do is develop some projects that will support the music sector as we move out of this lockdown,” Mr Wood said.

“Specifically for early career or emerging artists to showcase their skills at local pubs in the area to get them connected with the music sector.

“We’re planning to roll out quite a program for music development in the Northern Rivers.”

To stay updated with Arts Northern Rivers, see www.artsnorthernrivers.com.au.

