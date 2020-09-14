Why Evans rugby team is now ready for ‘formidable’ Ballina

FAST AND FABULOUS: The Evans River women's team showed fancy footwork when they demolished Casino in the FNCRU preliminary finals on the weekend. Here is a photo of Evans Rover’s Daisy Gordon running against Lismore earlier in the season. Photo: JadeCoral Photography

FAST AND FABULOUS: The Evans River women's team showed fancy footwork when they demolished Casino in the FNCRU preliminary finals on the weekend. Here is a photo of Evans Rover’s Daisy Gordon running against Lismore earlier in the season. Photo: JadeCoral Photography

AFTER being beaten by Ballina the week before, the Evans River women’s rugby union team played a fast and ferocious game to take down Casino.

Coach Hywel Roberts said the women played an exceptional match with his squad scoring 25 to Casino’s nil at half time ahead of a final win 37 to 17.

“The women started brilliantly and they put Casino on the back foot straight away,” he said.

“After the previous week where out speed was an issue, we began with a really good intensity and we knew the job we had to do.”

Roberts said now the team was preparing to play a very tough game.

“Next week we are up against Ballina again,” he said.

“Last time we played them we were up against their speed but now having worked on this we are ready to take this formidable team on.”

RUGBY UNION RESULTS

FNCRU Preliminary Finals – September 12, 2020

First Grade

Wollongbar 40 (Penalty Try, Jake Lubrano, Ben Damen, Hamish Mould, James Vidler, Steven Mison tries, Sam Kerry 4 conversions) d Ballina 33 (Syd Malietoa, Sam Pearce, Nemani Matirewa, Jake Smith, Joel Noble tries, Tom Watson 2 Nick Watson 2 conversions, Nick Watson penalty goal)

Half Time: Wollongbar 28 – Ballina 26

Second Grade

Lennox Head 50 (Willis Parker, Harry Fettell, Eli Carr, Lachlan Jones, Jack Tyndall, Kurt Orlanno, Tom McEvoy, Matt Koellner tries, Harry Fettell 5 conversions) d Wollongbar 17 (Connor Storck, Hamish Millane tries, Jaiden McDonald conversion)

Half Time: Lennox 22 – Wollongbar 12

Under 18’s

Lismore 30 (Perry Daly, Brayden Nelson, Braiden Albertini tries, Braedan Williams 2, Jack Taylor conversions, Jack Taylor 2, Perry Daly penalty goals) d Mullumbimby 7 (Kasey Sheridan try, Eddie Toman conversion)

Half Time: Lismore 21 – Mullumbimby 0

Women’s

Evans River 37 (Georgia Slade 4, Daisy Gordon 2, Julie Spoor tries, Daisy Gordon conversion) d Casino 17 (Samantha Codrington, Kiera Hickey, Gemma Codrington, tries, Felicity Peters conversion)

Half Time: Evans River 25 – Casino 0

Presidents Cup

Evans River 19 (Max Pye, Cody Reti tries, Michael Miskle 3 penalty goals) d Richmond Range 13 (Brock King try, Stephen Gray conversion, 2 penalty goals)

Half Time: Evans River 8 – Richmond Range 7.