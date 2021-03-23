The Australian Border Force Commissioner has revealed why Zac Efron's younger brother, Dylan, was granted an exemption to enter Australia.

Dylan flew into Australia last month and did his mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney.

His arrival sparked questions about why he was able to enter the country when so many Australians were still waiting to get home.

Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram was grilled about the decision to allow Dylan to enter by Senator Kristina Keneally in Canberra yesterday.

"It really set off a number of Australians who couldn't get home for dying relatives," Ms Keneally said, according to AAP. "Stranded Australians were very angry about Dylan Efron."

Zac Efron’s brother Dylan.

Dylan Efron and Zac Efron.

Mr Outram explained that Dylan was allowed into the country to work on his brother's Netflix show, Down To Earth (on IMDb Dylan is listed as a producer).

"The exemption was granted on the basis of the applicant having critical skills and was supported by the NSW Government," Mr Outram told Ms Keneally.

"Mr Efron's arrival was not included in NSW flight caps and did not impact on the number of Australians that could return."

Mr Outram added that the Netflix show, which is being filmed in Australia, is expected to pump $2 million into the local film industry.

The Efron brothers have been keeping fans up to date with their Aussie travels on Instagram. They recently shared a photo cuddling a kangaroo on South Australia's Kangaroo Island.

Zac and Dylan on Kangaroo Island.



Originally published as Why Efron's brother was allowed into Aus