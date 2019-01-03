Menu
Tom Spiess, 56, and Jacqui Byrne, 41, died on August 18, 2014, when a truck crashed into cars at the bottom of the South Eastern Freeway.
News

Why deadly trucks are still allowed on roads

3rd Jan 2019 10:26 AM

TOUGH new laws to punish bad drivers and take dangerous trucks off the road if they fail safety inspections have yet to be enacted - a year after state Parliament passed them.

Inquiries by The Advertiser have revealed the requirement to carry out 62,000 truck safety checks annually, and find 100 new specialist inspectors, has overwhelmed the SA vehicle-inspection industry.

Despite the law being passed in December 2017, it has never been enacted, and a worldwide search has begun for a consortium to cope with the workload.

Also on the backburner is a package of new penalties of up to two years in jail for truck drivers and owners who repeatedly flout road rules.

The failure has emerged less than a month after prosecutors dropped two counts of causing death by dangerous driving - based on existing laws - over a 2014 truck crash on the freeway that killed two people.

Big Rigs

