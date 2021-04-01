Why ‘COVID-19 Border Control’ is listed on Live Traffic

Border controls showing up on the live traffic website on April 1.

Border controls showing up on the live traffic website on April 1.

Anyone checking the live traffic website on Thursday may have been shocked to find “COVID-19 Border Control” listed once again along the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads border.

However when arriving at the border drivers would find no police, no blockades and not even a witch’s hat in sight.

>> FOR THE LATEST COVID UPDATES CLICK HERE

A Transport Management Centre spokeswoman explained the icons did not represent “check points” but instead gave people the information they needed before entering the state.

“These are just saying rules and restrictions apply,” she said.

“The idea is they must complete the forms within the 24 hours before arriving,

“This is in case they are asked for it.”

The Queensland New South Wales border on April 1. The Live traffic website is showing “Border Controls” however there are no actual check points.

The icon includes links to the New South Wales health website where people can fill out border declaration forms.

“It’s not that there will be check points, it’s alerting them they need to have these forms filled,” the spokeswoman said.

There are currently no border closures in place in New South Wales or Queensland.

