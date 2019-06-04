Menu
Login
Taiman James Kiloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Taiman James Kiloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Crime

Why this Chinchilla man was in a Brisbane court

Sherele Moody
by
4th Jun 2019 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM

A WESTERN Downs man has admitted brutally assaulting a woman in Chinchilla last year. He will be sentenced later this year.

FIND OUT WHY AT THE TOOWOOMBA CHRONICLE

court crime prison taiman james kinloch-collier
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News A Ballina woman who found black tape posted to her letterbox reached out to a local crime group and received answers after asking what it could mean.

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Politics “Newstart hasn’t raised since I was one year old."

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    News 'Parents are unavailable to protect their children'

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Property Home of Australia’s most expensive median house price