Why Broncos fans must brace for some brutal truths

Review into Brisbane Broncos football department to be finalised this week

A review into Brisbane's season from hell is set to be handed down this week in a bid to pinpoint where it all went wrong.

The Broncos suffered their worst season ever, after claiming the club's first wooden spoon and finishing the season with a 3-17 win-loss record.

An independent review was launched into the club's football department in the aftermath of season to identify any issues.

Answers are coming over the Broncos disasterous season.

The finished product is expected to be finalised this week.

The Broncos board called for the review four-and-a-half weeks ago and has been conducted by Netball Queensland chairman Eugenie Buckley.

While the review has been going on, the club has been forced to hold off on making any football-related decisions, leaving several players in limbo around their playing future.

New head coach Kevin Walters has already begun working behind the scenes around list management but any contract announcements are understood to have been put on ice until the review is handed down.

It comes as a host of Brisbane's star players will be able to field formal offers from rival clubs this Sunday.

The likes of Kotoni Staggs, Thomas Dearden, Anthony Milford, Jack Bird, Jake Turpin and Xavier Coates will enter their final year of their Brisbane contract, opening the door for rivals to begin negotiations.

Joe Ofahengaue could be on the move.

Bird has been linked with a move to the Dragons, while the future of forwards Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue have been questioned.

Walters admitted earlier this month changes were inevitable to the team he inherited from sacked coach Anthony Seibold.

Off-contract players Jordan Kahu, Sean O'Sullivan, Richie Kennar and Issac Luke are also unlikely to be re-signed for 2021 while captain Alex Glenn only has one year to run on his deal.

