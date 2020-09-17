Whopping increase in money raised during fun run
OUR KIDS has announced they achieved huge success in fundraising during the annual Darrel Chapman fun run.
The annual event usually takes course over a day but due to the current coronavirus restrictions, Our Kids improvised and took the fun run online.
>>> SEE MORE: FUN RUN GOES ONLINE
The event managed to raise $41,000 this year, which is a major increase from the $18,000 raised from the event in 2019.
Rebekka Battista said that the funds will benefit the Lismore Base Hospital.
"These funds will go to purchasing a BabyLeo humidicrib costing $50,000 for the Lismore Base Hospital Special Care Nursery, which sees one in three babies born in the Northern Rivers," she said.
The virtual nature of the event allowed for participants to get creative with the event seeing dragon boats, horses and bicycles used to complete distances.
It also enabled the event to be opened to a greater number of people to get involved, with people in England, Brisbane and Victoria helping raise funds this year.
Mrs Battista said the success of the event meant it was in consideration for next year.
"Who would have thought that going virtual would have that incredible impact and broaden the event, so next year our idea is to do a hybrid so to do the event but also put it out to everyone that can't do it on the Sunday to fundraise online."