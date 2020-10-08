Whoopi drops Sister Act bombshell

Actor Kathy Najimy with Whoopi Goldberg and Wendy Makkena in scene from film "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" Nov 1997.

Old habits die hard.

Whoopi Goldberg confirmed that a Sister Act 3 is in the works during a virtual appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Ghost star, 64, dropped the bombshell after Corden asked why a tertiary instalment of the nostalgic '90s comedy never happened.

"For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it," said Goldberg, "and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it."

Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act.

In order to appease diehard fans, The View co-host says she's "working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back".

Goldberg will likely reprise her starring role as Deloris Wilson from 1992's Sister Act, which depicts a lounge singer who is forced to join a convent after being placed in the Witness Protection Program. The goofy flick spawned a sequel, Sister Act 2: Back In the Habit, in 1993.

Kathy Najimy with Whoopi Goldberg and Wendy Makkena in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

"It's a really fun movie," said the EGOT winner of the franchise's pending Act 3. "It's fun and it feels good and you know, nobody's mad. It's just like listen, bad singing, great singing, OK singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"

Goldberg is currently starring in dystopian CBS series The Stand, based on Stephen King's alarmingly prescient book of the same name.

