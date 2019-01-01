Who is mystery man in Karl Stefanovic selfie?

Karl Stefanovic (left) and new wife Jasmine Yarbrough (second from right) pose for a selfie with friend Lauryn Rakic and her husband while on holiday in Yamba. Unassuming Grafton businessman Mark Hackett photobombed in the background.

Karl Stefanovic (left) and new wife Jasmine Yarbrough (second from right) pose for a selfie with friend Lauryn Rakic and her husband while on holiday in Yamba. Unassuming Grafton businessman Mark Hackett photobombed in the background. Instagram / Facebook

MARK Hackett is a well known Clarence Valley identity in his own right, but this week he inadvertently photo-bombed two much more famous newlyweds.

The Toast Espresso Grafton owner was minding his own business in a Yamba carpark when TV celebrity Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough posed for a selfie with friend Lauryn Rakic and her husband.

Yarbrough posted the cheerful snap on her Instagram profile 'jasyarby', attracting more than 2600 likes and gaining the attention of gossip magazines Woman's Day and New Idea.

Yarbrough's post read "Yamba locals ... and what a place" with an emoticon of a prawn.

The Daily Examiner can confirm the man standing in the background in the top right corner of the image is Mr Hackett.

"I was standing in front of my car outside Brgr Spot chatting to a friend about work and accidentally photo-bombed," Mr Hackett said.

"I saw some people in front of us who looked like they were having a good time. But I had no idea who they were."

A friend recognised Mr Hackett in the Instagram photo and shared it to Facebook with the post "Mark Hackett is that you celebrity stalking in the background".

Mr Hackett has been in Yamba "house sitting for some friends" between trips back and forth to Grafton 62km away to oversee his thriving cafe business.

"The weather's been amazing and I've been going to the beach when I can," he said.

"There have been big crowds and last night's fireworks were good."

The sunny seaside town is growing in popularity as a year-round tourist destination and was the scene on a high profile health scare last week when NRL immortal Andrew Johns collapsed at a cafe.

Stefanovic, 44, married 34-year-old Yarbrough at an "extravagant" ceremony in Mexico on December 8. They were on their honeymoon at American ski resort Aspen when Stefanovic was sensationally dumped from Channel Nine's Today Show after almost 14 years as the troubled breakfast show's co-host.