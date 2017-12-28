Menu
Login
News

White spot fear brings fishing exclusion zone to NSW

WASH IT: Anglers are encouraged to keep fishing gear, boat and trailer clean to prevent the spread of white spot disease.
WASH IT: Anglers are encouraged to keep fishing gear, boat and trailer clean to prevent the spread of white spot disease. NSW DPI

IT will be a huge blow for anglers who planned to wet a line in the holidays with a six month closure of waters immediately adjacent to three operational prawn farms at Yamba.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) announced the closure to mitigate risk of spreading white spot disease to the farms.　　

White spot disease is a highly contagious viral disease which affects various crustacean species and has caused severe impact on the south-east Queensland farmed prawn industry.

The closure is seen as a pre-emptive measure as DPI spokesperson Dr Geoff Allan said white spot disease has not been detected in NSW.

"DPI is introducing the closure as an interim measure while prawn farmers develop on-farm risk management strategies for the virus," he said.

"One measure identified to reduce the risk of infected prawns entering prawn farms is to prevent recreational fishing in close proximity to farms.

"White spot disease does not pose a threat to human health or food safety.

"It is crucial that people fishing or crabbing in our waterways do not use prawns intended for human consumption as bait or berley as this could spread the virus to new areas.

"The closure applies to waters on either side of the three prawn farms property boundaries and approximately 100 metres offshore."

The closure is declared under Section 8 of the Fisheries Management Act 1994 and will be in force until June 22, 2018.　

Dr Allan said recreational fishers should refer to specific details of affected areas on the DPI website.　

Topics:  closure of fisheries to recreational anglers dpi fisheries dr geoff allan fisheries management act 1994 nsw department of primary industries white spot disease yamba prawn farms

Coffs Coast Advocate

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Father of four's death brings local road toll to 17

Father of four's death brings local road toll to 17

Yet another road crash tragedy has hit one Northern Rivers town hard as police urge drivers to take care on our roads.

Police investigating possible altercation in Byron DJ death

Police investigations continue into the death of a man at Byron Bay.The 28-year-old man, from Ewingsdale, was unable to be revived and he died at the scene.

"A post mortem is yet to determine the cause of death."

Lisa Hunt's two decades of funk, Soul and Disco

SOUL SISTER: Singer Lisa Hunt takes her Forever Soul show across Australia , Europe and the USA every year .

Forever Soul turns 20

Laugh your way into Ballina's New Year

STOKED: Mandy Nolan will be hosting The Big Gig Comedy Gala on New Year's Eve at the Ballina RSL.

The Big Comedy Gala is on again at the Ballina RSL Club

Local Partners