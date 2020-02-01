Where to go for an online chat to cope with bushfire trauma

NATIONAL Youth Mental Health Foundation, Headspace encourages Northern Rivers community members to get involved with a new online chat service to support people suffering from traumatic bushfires.

On Thursday, February 6, from 6pm-8pm, an eheadspace group chat, hosted on the Headspace website, will launch to promote mental wellbeing through online discussion.

The event will be moderated by clinicians for any young people and families wanting to connect.

Kristal Chenery Online Community and Digital Coordinator at eheadspace said the group chat provides the opportunity for people to learn and share experiences with others who've also been affected by bushfires, with professional support from clinicians who provide advice and responses to questions.

On Thursday, February 6 from 6pm – 8pm, kids and families across the nation can tap into online support.

"Anyone, no matter where they are, can access this support and connect with other people who have had or who are perhaps experiencing stress due to bushfires," Ms Chenery said.

"Everyone is welcome to sign up, log in and actively participate in the group chat or even just read the transcript and possibly relate to the experiences of others.

"It's really important young people know there is support available, and that with the right tools and support, can get through these difficult periods."

To set up an account to participate anonymously or view the chat as a guest, visit: https://headspace.org.au/eheadspace/group-chat/coping-with-bushfires/

You can also send a question before the session to groupchat@headspace.org.au.

Young people affected by the bushfires can visit the headspace website for more information on how to cope with the stress of a natural disaster, and where to find additional support: https://headspace.org.au/young-people/how-to-cope-with-the-stress-of-natural-disasters/

Family and friends seeking resources on how to support a young person through the impacts of a natural disaster can find additional information here: https://headspace.org.au/friends-and-family/how-to-support-your-child-after-a-natural-disaster/.