Where to find cheapest petrol prices and save $17

PETROL prices in Northern NSW have remains stable for months, but there are places where significant savings can be made, according to the NRMA.

Cumbalum resident John Bout sent The Ballina Advocate a letter demanding a stop to the price differences with other towns in the area.

"Ballina seems to be paying a price because the demographic population is largely retired I think and don't go out at night. They also don't make waves … I will," he said.

"We get increases as soon as price of oil goes up globally yet not when it drops. Why?"

According to a NRMA spokeswoman, Mr Bout's chances of finding cheaper petrol are within a very narrow margin.

"Petrol prices in that area have remained the same for almost two months, with unleaded 91 between 114 and 119 cents per litre in most outlets around the region," the spokeswoman said.

She said petrol prices in the area are within the average for regional NSW, currently at 118 cents.

"There are always exceptions, like the Kyogle petrol station with unleaded 91 at 110.9c/l, the cheapest in that area," she said.

"The opposite today (Monday) was in Dunoon, where the price for unleaded 91 was 137.9c/l, the highest for the Northern Rivers.

"The difference between 110.9c/l and 137.9c/l on a 55-litre tank of petrol is about $17, so you want to put that money back in your pocket every time you fill up."

The NRMA expert said petrol prices within this range have no reason to vary for the time being.

"In the past couple of weeks, the fluctuation in average petrol prices on the Far North Coast have only changed for 0.1 or 0.2 of a cent," she said.

"That is actually a good thing for motorist because a stable petrol price means no nasty surprises when the time to fill up happens again."

Petrol prices are available daily via fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au.

Northern Rivers Petrol Prices

Unleaded 91 on Monday, August 24, 2020

(Source: Fuel Check website)

• Ballina: 119.9 to 125.9c/l

• Bangalow: 119.9c/l

• Broadwater: 112.9c/l

• Brunswick Heads: 114 to 118.9c/l

• Byron Bay: 119.9 to 121.9c/l

• Casino: 115.5 to 127.9c/l

• Kyogle: 110.9 to 123.9c/l

• Lismore: 114.9 to 115.9c/l

• Mullumbimby: 118.9 to 119.9c/l

• Newrybar: 115.9c/l

• Nimbin: 118.9c/l.