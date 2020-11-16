Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
UNDER CONTROL – Meerschaum Vale Rural Fire Service brigade was called to a bush fire on the Tuckean Swamp on Saturday November 16, 2020. Photo: Meerschaum Vale RFS
UNDER CONTROL – Meerschaum Vale Rural Fire Service brigade was called to a bush fire on the Tuckean Swamp on Saturday November 16, 2020. Photo: Meerschaum Vale RFS
News

Where is all that smoke coming from?

Alison Paterson
16th Nov 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER a scorching weekend, firefighters are patrolling several fires in anticipation of today's hot and windy weather as a smoke haze drifts over the region.

With another hot, dry day of very high fire danger, Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews are already out and about ensuring fires on the Northern Rivers remain contained.

MORE NEWS: Latest development in Simone Strobel investigation

"The smoke haze over Lismore is coming from the bushfire at Brickella Rd, Woodburn," he said.

"This fire of around 6ha which was started by a lightening strike last week is currently under control."

Insp Ainsworth said fire crews are also on hand at a larger fire of around 340ha at Toonumbar Forest Dr, Roseberry Creek, north of Kyogle between Wiangaree and Rukenvale.

"Crews are patrolling this fire on private land," he said.

"This fire is under control."

A bushfire at Justelius Rd, Meerschaum Vale, which has burned nearly 100ha was also being monitored.

Insp Ainsworth reminded residents that today, Monday November 16, all fire permits have been suspended.

"Our crews will be doing routine patrolling because today is not today to be using fire on the landscape," he said.

"If you see smoke or a fire without a fire truck in attendance, please call triple-0."

bushfires nsw fire permits northern rivers fires rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        13 stories that made headlines this week

        Premium Content 13 stories that made headlines this week

        Community A BREAKTHROUGH in the Strobel case, plans to solve flooding, and recognising our heroes – read these stories, and more, for just $1.

        BEST SWIM CLASSES: We'll tell you how to find them

        Premium Content BEST SWIM CLASSES: We'll tell you how to find them

        News What to look for, and what to avoid when signing your kids up

        Fireys battled fire on scorching hot day

        Premium Content Fireys battled fire on scorching hot day

        News FOUR RFS brigades were joined by crews from National Parks to fight the fire...

        NEXT LEVEL: Property price surge during COVID-19

        Premium Content NEXT LEVEL: Property price surge during COVID-19

        Property One suburb’s median house price has risen 1281% in the past 20 years