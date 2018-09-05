Where his heart is...on stage

ICONIC: Warren H Williams will perform at the Ballina Country Music Festival in November.

ICONIC: Warren H Williams will perform at the Ballina Country Music Festival in November. Seanna Cronin

ONE of Australia's favourite singer-songwriters Warren H Williams will perform at the Ballina Country Music Festival in November.

Born in the remote community of Hermannsburg, 120km west of Alice Springs, Williams is one of the biggest Indigenous names in the Australian country music scene.

Williams is renowned for this powerful voice and strong, proud messages as well as his wicked sense of humour and gentle manner.

The three-time ARIA nominee, Golden Guitar winner and Deadlys Award winner has been a professional musician for the past 20 years but says music has been in his blood since he was born in Central Australia.

He remembers travelling across country with his famous father, Gus Williamsm, to the Tamworth Country Music Festival where the family would play to audiences along the way, before performing in Peel St and other venues.

The pair are the only father and son duo to have been honoured by making their mark in the Hands of Fame in Tamworth.

Warren toured for 15 years with John Williamson after they paired up to sing Raining on the Rock, which has became an anthem for reconciliation in Australia.

This pairing changed Warren's life as a musician.

He went from performing in and around the Northern Territory, to performing under bright lights on international stages in America and New Zealand as well as all across the country.

Warren has released nine albums and played alongside the likes of the late Dr Jimmy Little, Greg Champion, Troy Cassar-Daley, Johnny Chester, Pixie Jenkins and Ted Egan.

In May 2012, Warren H Williams was recognised with Australia's highest peer-assessed award, the Red Ochre by the Australia Council.

Warren H Williams is an Aranda man and one of Australia's most highly decorated Aboriginal artists.

A man of many talents, he also holds the honour of writing the first Central Australian Indigenous musical Magic Coolamon, and of writing and directing episodes of the Aboriginal television series Our Place.

Warren H Williams has cemented himself as a living national treasure.

He is in high demand for his guitar skills and can often be seen helping out on stage, in recording studios or penning songs for his many friends and talented family in the music industry in the Northern Territory.

Event organiser Garry Lavercombe said it was "thrilling” to have someone of Williams' calibre to perform at the festival.

He has performed previously at Byron's Boomerang festival.