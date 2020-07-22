Where can you fly to from Ballina airport?

RETURN: Virgin Airlines returned to the runways of Ballina Airport earlier this month.

BALLINA Byron Gateway Airport traffic has settled to 34 flights per week.

Air services out of the local airport peaked at 44 services per week in June, but the removal of Melbourne flights and with no additional school holiday flights, the number of flights has since reduced.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport have five airlines operating - Jetstar, Virgin, FlyPelican, Rex and QantasLink - to three destinations: Sydney, Newcastle and Canberra.

Jetstar flights between Melbourne and Ballina were suspended on July 12.

Virgin has recently launched a sale for Ballina/Byron to Sydney from $79 one way, including 23k of checked baggage for travel between September 2 and 23.

Earlier this month the airport's general manager Julie Stewart said they had strict safety measures regarding COVID-19, which were introduced back in April.

The Ballina Byron Gateway Airport manager Julie Stewart and Ballina mayor David Wright at the tarmac.

"The airport has been working together with the airlines to ensure we have the safety of no only the passengers but also the general community as a priority," she said.

"We have a number of COVID-safe practices, we are working with health authorities and we are ensuring that we are meeting all the guidelines and requirements that are both State and federal regulations.

"We have implemented a number of sanitisation, social distancing, temperature checks and also ensuring that the airlines are adhering to the safety plans as well.

The airport executive said sanitisation of airport infrastructure was improved from April, with contractor companies bringing in more workers for cleaning duties at the terminal.

The Australian Airports Association (AAA) chief executive, James Goodwin, lamented that regional airports were not included in the new extension of the JobKeeper program.

"The airport sector is disappointed that in revising the eligibility criteria, the Government has missed an opportunity to extend JobKeeper to hundreds of skilled airport workers in regional communities," Mr Goodwin said.

Many regional airports are operated by local councils, making them ineligible for JobKeeper.

"Regional airports are the backbone of many communities, so it is important to ensure they are able to maintain essential services, retain their skilled workforce and contribute to the health of regional economies," Mr Goodwin said.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is owned by Ballina Shire Council.