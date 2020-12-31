WHERE ARE THEY? Missing person cases that still haunt us

Elizabeth Foreman, Theo Hayez and Myrtle Irene Wilton are still missing after disappearing from the Northern Rivers.

WHERE are they?

That's the simple question asked by their friends and families.

They are three cases of missing persons that still puzzle our community and police.

Can you help with the investigations?

MYRTLE IRENE WILTON:

At the time of her disappearance, Myrtle Irene Wilton was described as medium, thin build, brown medium permed hair, a fair complexion and in her early forties.

Last seen in March 1962 at her home on McKenzie St in Lismore, Mrs Wilton would have been over 100 years old today.

58 years later, her family still looks for answers.

Myrtle Irene Wilton.

Mrs Wilton was finally registered on the Australian Missing Persons Register earlier this year.

Information about how to report a missing person is available on the NSW Police Force website: https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/can_you_help_us/missing_persons.

ELIZABETH FORMAN:

Elizabeth "Jean" Forman.

Elizabeth "Jean" Forman, aged 72, was last seen walking near her property on Friday Hut Road, Brooklet, about 11.40am on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Neighbours, emergency services and volunteers joined the search for the Northern Rivers resident.

She was described by neighbour Greg Smith as "a smart woman who, along with her husband Roger, made for great neighbours".

Ms Forman was described as being of caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Richmond Police District officers conducted several searches - with assistance from the Police Dog Unit, Police Rescue, SES volunteers, NSW Surf Lifesaving and Westpac Rescue Helicopter - however, they have not been able to locate her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.

THEO HAYEZ:

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

The 19-year old Belgian backpacker disappeared in the Cape Byron area, and was last sighted leaving Cheeky Monkey's bar in Byron Bay at about 11pm on May 31, 2019.

An investigation into what happened to missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has been referred to the NSW Coroner.

A Puma baseball cap, similar to the one worn by Theo when he disappeared, was sent to Sydney for DNA testing to determine if it was his.

It was found in the Cape Byron area, near where the last 'ping' from his phone was detected at 1.42pm on Saturday June 1.

Police officially called off the search to find the teen on September 16, 2019, when a vigil was held at Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay to raise awareness of the missing backpacker.

Missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez's father Laurent Hayez talks at a press conference at Tweed Heads flanked by Theo's godfather Jean-Phillippe Pector and Theo's cousin Lisa Hayez.

Mr Hayez's godfather Jean-Philippe Pector spoke to the crowd.

"Theo loved to connect with people, he is just as comfortable talking environmental politics with adults as he is playing silly games with children," he said.

"He has a cheeky sense of humour, he thinks deeply but also likes to make people laugh."

Mr Hayez's cousin Lisa Hayez said she was grateful for the support from the Byron Bay community.

"Since the 31st of May, Byron Bay changed, people who didn't know each other before reunited with the same goal, finding you," Ms Hayez said.

"They never stopped, not for a second and trust me, they are not ready to stop until we know what happened to you."

If you or someone you know has information that can help, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

