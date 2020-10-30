When is the Queensland border going to open?

Menu
When will Queensland reopen its borders?
News

Aisling Brennan
29th Oct 2020 11:00 PM
IF the rumours are true, we could be getting word by this afternoon whether or not the Queensland border will open to NSW soon.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Premier Palaszczuk is expected to make a statement on the hard border with NSW today, just a day before the state election.

It'll have been 12 weeks tomorrow since the border slammed shut to NSW because of COVID-19 concerns held by the Queensland Chief Medical Officer.

And despite Lismore, Ballina, Byron, Kyogle and Glenn Innes LGAs being allowed to join Tweed Shire Council and re-enter the "border bubble", many people are still inconvenienced by the closure.

>>>SEE MORE: Borders must reopen 'or we are dead': Theme park boss

>>>SEE MORE: Queensland borders could open November 1

Anyone who lives in the border bubble and wishes to travel north is not allowed to enter Queensland if they have been to a designated hotpot within 14 days, according to the Queensland Government.

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
That means, if you live in Lismore and work in Grafton you're unable to visit the Gold Coast on the weekend.

>>>SEE MORE: Page MP slams Queensland Government over border closure

And those LGAs like Clarence and Coffs Harbour who were banned from the border bubble continue to suffer.

Many people on both side of the border have been pleading with the Queensland Government to burst the border bubble and let the rest of NSW cross state lines.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has repeatedly stated the border should be opened, as the situation between the two states was no the same as NSW and Victoria.

 

Police are seen stopping cars at a check point on the Queensland and New South Wales border on Griffith Street in Coolangatta at the Gold Coast. (AAP Image/Darren England).
Speaking on Nine's Today show on Wednesday morning, the NSW Premier said she was frustrated by the continued border closures.

"NSW has managed to have a thriving economy, we're getting jobs back. We're allowing our citizen as much freedom as possible in a COVID-safe way," Ms Berejiklian said.

"You can't compare NSW to what Victoria's been through. That's why the Queensland (border) completely lacks ration, it doesn't make sense. There is no reason why the Queensland border is there.

 

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
"Queensland's benchmark … I don't think anywhere on the planet would be able to meet the 28-day benchmark (Queensland) gave us which I've never heard of."

But there is hope, and as many people wait for the announcement good news could be just round the corner.

What do you think about the border closure? Send your thoughts to northernstar@news.com.au.

