When are buskers coming back to our streets?

Singer songwriter Adam Harpaz moved from Sydney to Byron Bay in 2016 to busk on the flourishing music scene and now is a well-known local artist.

THE Northern Rivers has seen the likes of mega stars Tones and I and Ziggy Alberts go from busking on the street to touring the world.

But buskers had been banned during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Lismore, the council allowed buskers back in the streets from this week, a spokesperson said.

“Busking permits will again be issued or buskers who have existing permits can recommence performances from June 30 under the amended Public Health Order that provides for 20 people to gather outside in a public space,” a statement said.

It’s the same in Ballina.

The council will commence processing applications for busking in line with the Public Health Order requirements.

“Any approval will include conditions to comply the NSW Government’s Public Health Order,” a statement from Ballina council explained.

The order does not require development of a COVID-19 Safety Plan, but the busker is expected to take “reasonable measures to ensure social distancing expectations are being achieved”.

In Kyogle, the council is accepting busking permit applications as usual; same as Richmond Valley Council.

In both places they are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

To discourage large gatherings, Byron Shire Council has extended the suspension of busking permits until July 31, Mayor Simon Richardson said.

“Everyone knows we love our buskers in Byron Shire – they are part of the Byron experience, but council has to be responsible as well and we will be holding off reissuing busking permits until it is safe to have those larger gatherings again,” he said.

“We apologise to all our talented buskers but we know how good they are and the size of the crowds they naturally draw here means that we have to wait a bit longer to welcome them back.”