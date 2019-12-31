Menu
The new service station that is being built just outside Ballina on the Pacific Motorway.
Wheels set to roll for fuel and food

Graham Broadhead
31st Dec 2019 9:00 AM
THERE hasn’t been much action at the new service centre being built on the Pacific Highway near Ballina over the Christmas holiday period, but wheels are expected to be rolling into the fuel bowsers in April.

A spokesperson for Transport NSW confirmed April was the scheduled month for completion of the centre located on the western side of the Teven interchange -- though the opening date depends on the weather.

The service centre is being built and will be operated by BP Australia on land owned by Roads and Maritime Services.

The development application to convert what was a rest area to a highway service centre was approved by Ballina Local Government Area’s Joint Regional Planning Panel in December 2017.

The rest area closed in February this year to allow construction to begin.

Both the work at the site and the operation of the site will have created 200 jobs for the Ballina economy.

When it is completed, the service centre will have fuel, a convenience store, a drive-through food outlet, two sit-down/takeaway food outlets, outdoor dining, a playground, a truckies’ lounge and rest areas.

The service centre will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include 25 parking spaces for trucks and other oversized vehicles.

