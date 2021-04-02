Menu
Bluesfest is one event cancelled this weekend due to COVID-19 cases connected to Byron Bay.
News

What’s open, what’s cancelled this weekend

Cathy Adams
2nd Apr 2021 2:27 PM
It's Easter and lots of businesses will be closed for the long weekend and Bluesfest isn't the only event cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A Public Health Order was in place in Lismore, Ballina, Byron Bay and Tweed Local Government Areas until at least least 11.59pm on Monday, April 5 after a COVID-19 case was detected on the Northern Rivers.

The positive case was linked to the Byron Bay hen's party cluster, that now has 11 cases, mainly in QLD, directly linked to it.

Here are the events we know have been cancelled so far:

Bluesfest Byron Bay was cancelled by the State Government was cancelled "to minimise the risk of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant of concern being transmitted in the local area, as well as across states and territories".

Lismore Speedway: The Easter weekend two night fixture (April 3 and 4) at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway has been cancelled.

Organisers said competitors from Brisbane were impacted by the lockdown in that city, and competitors from the south were reluctant to come to the region given the recent COVID-19 cluster connected to Byron Bay.

Lismore Carboot Market, was due to be held on Sunday. Organiser Marnie Bonner said: "Erring on the side of caution, this Sunday's Lismore Car Boot Market is now cancelled". 

The Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road will be closed over Easter and re-open Tuesday morning.

The Revolve Shop and the Return & Earn Bulk Recycling Centre are also closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

• Most major supermarkets are closed on Friday, but open over the rest of the Easter long weekend, with reduced hours.

• Kmart in Lismore is open, but closed in Ballina and Tweed Heads.

• Dan Murphy's is closed on Friday, but will re-open on Saturday.

WHAT'S ON

Byron Bay Twilight Market this Saturday and Community Market on Sunday are on at this stage. People are asked to be extra vigilant. Organisers ask people who feel unwell to stay away.

All necessary precautions in place including sanitisation stations and Covid Marshalls to monitor social distancing.

• Easter Mud Trail Market at Newrybar is on, April 3-4, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Lismore Northern Star

