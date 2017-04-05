23°
WHATS ON: Music gigs fundraisers join flood efforts

Javier Encalada
| 5th Apr 2017 12:22 PM
BENEFIT: The Aoife Scott Band will play a free show tonight at the Bangalow Hotel to raise money for locals affected by the flood.
BENEFIT: The Aoife Scott Band will play a free show tonight at the Bangalow Hotel to raise money for locals affected by the flood.

NORTHERN Rivers and visiting artists have decided to join the fundraising effort to support the victims of the recent weather events.

The current list includes:

  • Aoife Scott in Bangalow tonight: Bangalow Hotel is holding a last minute fundraiser tonight (Wednesday, April 5) to gather donations to assist with flood relief in the local area.

There will be Happy Hour from 5.30-6.30pm, a donated Karma Keg and the Aoife Scott Band will be performing from 6.30pm

Aoife Scott Band play Dublin Folk with a traditional twist and are calling in at Bangalow Hotel on their way up the coast to put the free show.

"This is a call out to the community,” said Lorelei from the hotel. "We'd love to see as many people here as possible tonight to support locals in need.

  • Damien Leith in Alstonville this Saturday: Singer Damien Leith has offered free tickets to flood victims of the local region for his show on Saturday, April 8, at Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Community Centre.

Revered singer songwriter Damien Leith will perform Roy - A Tribute to Roy Orbison - The Hall of Fame Tour in Lennox Head.

The tour commemorates 30 years since Roy Orbison was inducted into the Rock n Roll and Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

Leith will be performing songs such as In Dreams, Crying, Running Scared, Oh Pretty Woman, You Got It, and Blue Angel, to name a few.

Those who'd like to take up the offer just need to book through the normal ticketing portal on and select the 'Flood Victim' ticket option.

Enter your home or business address that was affected, along with your other contact details.

People interested but currently without power or internet, they can contact the box office on 02 6687 6291 to place a booking.

There will be raffles offering prizes such as Beach Hotel accommodation, Bottle Shop and Kitchen vouchers and more.

There will be a Stone & Wood karma keg and $2 from every S&W beer purchased, as well as proceeds from the gold coin door donation, will go direct to the local disaster relief fund.

  • David Liebe in Nimbin: In terms of strange, out-there performers, it does not get any weirder than David Liebe Hart. Even for Nimbin standards, this American self-confessed outsider musician, puppeteer, artist, actor and painter is out of the norm.

Liebe Hart, 61, writes his own music, mostly about religion, aliens, women, trains, and his tragic love life.

Mr Liebe's management has confirmed that 20% of profits from this show will be donated to local flood relief.

At The Nimbin Bush Theatre Auditorium on Thursday, April 6, from 8pm. $20 at the door. Rated 18+.

NOTE: If you are organising a music / arts fundraiser event to support people affected by recent floods, please send the info to starent@northernstar.com.au so it can be included in this list.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  damien leith flood 2017 fundraiser northern rivers entertainment whatson

