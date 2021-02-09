What’s happening on the beach at Elements?

Sandbagging works have been taking place at Belongil, at Elements of Byron Resort. Picture: Greg Jard

The owners of Elements of Byron Resort say sandbagging works on the shore at Belongil are being undertaken in accordance with their legislative responsibilities.

Elements has cited recent weather events, the dynamic nature of Belongil Creek and erosion as reasons for the “repair and maintenance works”.

“We are undertaking maintenance and repair on the existing geo-bag wall at the front of the resort due to it becoming unsafe” Dion McPhee from Elements of Byron said.

“The works will protect the frontal dunes and ensure public safety”.

He said the wall and repair works are taking place entirely within land privately owned by Elements of Byron.

“We advise caution during this period,” Mr McPhee said.

“There will be machines on the beach so we ask that the public keep a wide berth.

“There will be dedicated spotters to ensure safety.

“The area will be tidied and fully restored upon completion of works”.

He said the geo-bag wall was built in 2015 under the Coastal Protection Act code of practise.

Elements is required to maintain the wall for safety, under the code.

“We continue to work with National Parks, Byron Council and Byron Bird Buddies to maintain fencing and safe areas for breeding estuary birds,” Mr McPhee said.