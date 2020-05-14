What’s happening in Ballina from today?

COME TOGETHER: Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels will host a National Meals on Wheels Day celebration on August 27.

TODAY, restrictions are changing to allow restaurants and cafes to seat a maximum of ten people at a time. If you want to get out and support local business, here's some places which will be open this weekend.

Cafes:

Nosh Ballina: Will have outside tables up to ten people along with the usual takeaway service. 8am-1:30pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

Green Coast Coffee: Green Coast Coffee open it's doors to patrons to dine-in. The cafe will allow four patrons to sit inside with six outside and are not taking bookings currently.

So much GOOD STUFF for Mum today👩‍🍳 fresh from our pastry chef, don’t forget to pick one up with ☕️ #mothersday #coffee... Posted by Green Coast Coffee Australia on Saturday, 9 May 2020

Old Quarter Coffee Merchants: Still assessing the situation in regards to seating patrons but their takeaway service is still operating. Check their Facebook page for further updates.

✨THIS SATURDAY✨Organic Sourdough Crumpets are coming to Old Quarter Cafe. These delights are from @sourdoughcrumpetco... Posted by Old Quarter Coffee Merchants on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Cafe Swish: Will allow dine-in within the restrictions, from 7am-2pm.

The Kitchen cafe: Maintaining a takeaway only operation for now but assessing the situation. See Facebook page, The Kitchen cafe, for further updates.

Brewsters cafe: Open Friday and Saturday and operating in a COVID-safe way. See Facebook page for updates, Brewsters Coffee Ballina.

Coffee Club at Ballina Fair: Will be open with limited seating.

Restaurants:

Wharf Bar and Restaurant: Reopening from today, with the maximum 10 patrons allowed to be seated. Bookings essential. Book via the website, or call (02) 6686 5259.

A Fish Shop Called Dory's: Maintaining their usual takeaway service but people will be allowed to eat at the shop within the restrictions.

M exican Del Rio: Open for takeaways at this stage. Prefer customers place their orders as early as possible to help the store out. To order, contact (02) 6686 2775

Sonnie's Thai: Will be open with COVID-safe practices.

Aha $12 soups . Clear Tomkha and Traditional Thai Soup. Posted by Sonnie's Thai on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Other things in Ballina:

Ballina Byron Skirmish Paintball in Pimlico: Opening from Saturday onwards by appointment only.

If your business is not listed here but you'd like to be featured, get in touch via: adam.daunt@northernstar.com.au.