What's on the big screen this week

Julia Louis Dreyfus and Will Ferrell in a scene from the movie Downhill.

IT'S all about the drama this week as three very different battles for survival play out on the big screen.

Comedy heavyweights Julia Louis Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in the dark comedy Downhill, which follows the fallout from an avalanche during which a husband prioritises his own escape over the safety of his family.

Art imitates life for Ben Affleck, who plays a recovering alcoholic who takes on a high school basketball coaching job in the sports drama The Way Back.

And Avengers favourite Mark Ruffalo portrays a dogged lawyer in Dark Waters, which is inspired by the real-life story of an environmental lawsuit against corporate giant DuPont.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Downhill (M)

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to re-evaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Why you should see it: Julia Louis Dreyfus and Will Ferrell do their best with this frustratingly simplified remake of the acclaimed 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure. Read the interview with Dreyfus.

Dark Waters (M)

A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything to expose the truth.

Why you should see it: This chilling true story of a dogged lawyer taking on one of America's biggest corporations will leave you shaking your head. Read the review.

The Way Back (M)

A widowed, former basketball all-star lost family foundation in a struggle with addiction and attempts to comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate, ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater.

Why you should see it: Ben Affleck looks to reclaim his career in this cathartic film role.

The Big Trip (PG)

A stork mistakenly delivers a baby panda to the wrong door. A bear, a moose, a tiger and a rabbit set out on an adventure through wilderness to return the panda to its rightful home.

Why you should see it: Expect plenty of quirky characters and enough to keep the kids entertained in this film from one of the writers of Madagascar.

Continuing

Miss Fisher and The Crypt of Tears (M)

Detective extraordinaire Miss Phryne Fisher embarks on a globe-trotting romp of mystery and mayhem across the exotic 1920s deserts of Jerusalem and the glamorous manor-house ballrooms of London as she unravels a wartime mystery.

Why you should see it: There's barely a ruined stocking in sight as Mss Fisher seamlessly, and stylishly, makes her transition to the big screen. Fans of the TV series will get the most out of this new adventure. Read the review.

The Invisible Man (MA 15+)

When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Why you should see it: Aussie director Leigh Whannell and star Elisabeth Moss deliver edge-of-your-seat stuff in this clever update on the classic story. Read the interview with Whannell.

The Wishmas Tree (PG)

A young possum's misguided wish for a white Wishmas not only freezes her entire hometown of Sanctuary City, but also threatens the lives of all who live there.

Why you should see it: The message of this animated Aussie film is a little muddled, but it's still homegrown content worth supporting.

The Call of the Wild (PG)

Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

Why you should see it: Harrison Ford follows in the footsteps of fellow screen legends Charlton Heston and Clarke Gable to play the role of Jack Thornton in the latest adaptation of Jack London's 1903 novel.

The Professor and the Madman (M)

Based on the best-selling novel by Simon Winchester, this drama tells the extraordinary true tale of madness, genius, and obsession about two remarkable men who created history with the writing of the Oxford English Dictionary.

Why you should see it: A cracker of a yarn compromised by a formulaic script and stuffy dialogue, The Professor and the Madman fails to do its subjects justice.

Brahms: The Boy II (M)

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Why you should see it: This thriller features yet another creepy doll, but how does Brahms stack up against the likes of Chucky and Annabelle?

Emma (PG)

Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. She must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Why you should see it: This faithful adaptation of the Jane Austen classic is smart and well balanced, showing off the talents of rising star Anya Taylor-Joy. Read the interview with Bill Nighy.

Richard Jewell (M)

American security guard, Richard Jewell, heroically saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is unjustly vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist.

Why you should see it: Director Clint Eastwood gives self-serving journalists and complacent FBI agents a proper shellacking in this compelling biographical drama. Read the review.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)

Sonic and his newfound human friend Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.

Why you should see it: Jim Carrey is back in fine comedic form as the villain in this new take on the popular video game character. Read the review.

Fantasy Island (M)

The enigmatic Mr Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests must solve the island's mystery to escape with their lives.

Why you should see it: A decision by filmmakers to fully turn the Fantasy Island concept into a half-cocked horror movie buys the entire doomed enterprise a one-way ticket to the bottom of the barrel. Read the review.

A Guide to Second Date Sex (MA 15+)

Laura and Ryan have been totally destroyed by previous relationships. In the hope of getting it right this time, they go out on a second date having no idea on what they are supposed to do.

Why you should see it: The entire first act is excruciating to watch. but stars George MacKay and Alexandra Roach are rewarded for their gallant efforts by a second act in which their natural screen chemistry to shine through.

Birds of Prey (MA 15+)

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Why you should see it: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn was the best thing about Suicide Squad and Warner Bros has rightly given the supervillain her own bright and bonkers film. Read the interview with Rosie Perez.