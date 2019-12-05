What's on the big screen this week

The new animated version of The Addams Family.

THE oddest family in the neighbourhood is getting an animated reboot for a new generation.

Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard and Bette Midler voice the latest incarnation of The Addams Family - the eccentrically macabre clan from Charles Addams' beloved 1930s comic strip.

This time around we follow their origin story as Gomez and Morticia settle in an abandoned mental asylum in suburban New Jersey to start their family. But their secluded existence is disturbed when an overzealous home renovation show host tries to oust them from her new development.

Also out this week is the crime drama The Good Liar, which stars Sir Ian McKellen as a con artist to gets a little too close with his latest mark (Helen Mirren).

The legacy of Koko, the beloved canine star of the Red Dog movies, is also celebrated in Koko: A Red Dog Story.

The Addams Family (PG)

The eccentrically macabre Addams family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday's friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families.

Why you should see it: The first ever animated feature film adaptation of Charles Addams' beloved comic series delivers a good message but lacks frights and spooks. Read the review.

The Good Liar (MA 15+)

Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. But as Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her.

Why you should see it: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen are a fabulous combination but a clunky script wastes their considerable talents.

Koko: A Red Dog Story (G)

The film follows the story of Koko - the dog who played the titular character in the Red Dog films.

Why you should see it: This comedy mockumentary will appeal to dog lovers and fans of the films, with some adorable re-enactments of Koko's Red Dog journey.

Continuing

Frozen 2 (PG)

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

Why you should see it: It was always going to be hard to strike upon the same magic of the first film, but you fans will still flock to this sequel in droves. Read the review.

Knives Out (M)

A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Why you should see it: This razor-sharp whodunit with a wonderfully eclectic cast, is like a 21st century reboot of Agatha Christie. Read the review.

Mrs Lowry & Son (PG, limited release)

A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and the relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion.

Why you should see it: Outstanding actors Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall do their best with a mediocre script.

21 Bridges

An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Why you should see it: This cop thriller pays homage to the classic films of the genre, building to a clever twist while not overcomplicating an action-packed cat and mouse game. Read the interview with Taylor Kitsch.

Judy & Punch (MA 15+)

In Seaside (nowhere near the sea), puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show in an an anarchic town on the brink of mob rule.

Why you should see it: First-time director Mirrah Foulkes delivers a strong voice and vision in this dark and offbeat tale of redemption. Read the interview with Foulkes.

Official Secrets (MA 15+)

The true story of a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Why you should see it: A small act of courage has big knock-on effect in this earnest political thriller, based on real events. Read the interview with Keira Knightley.

Fisherman's Friends (M)

Ten fisherman from Cornwall are signed by Universal Records and achieve a top 10 hit with their debut album of sea shanties.

Why you should see it: This woolly jumper-wearing crowd pleaser, which thinks it's far more charming than it really is.

Two Heads Creek (MA 15+)

A timid butcher and his drama-queen twin sister quit the hostile confines of post-Brexit Britain and adventure to Australia in search of their birth mother, but the seemingly tolerant townsfolk are hiding a dark, meaty secret.

Why you should see it: This new Aussie-shot horror movie blends blood and comedy and is from the producers of Better Watch Out.

Charlie's Angels (M)

When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

Why you should see it: These new angels may be athletic, but their wings struggle to carry the old ideas of the franchise. Read the review.

Ford V Ferrari (M)

American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Why you should see it: Matt Damon and Christian Bale are at the top of their game in this car drama that's not just for petrol heads. Read the review.

Last Christmas (PG)

Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Why you should see it: Christmas and George Michael the perfect combination in this festive romcom with a twist. Read the review.