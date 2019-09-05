What's on the big screen this week

Bill Skarsgard in a scene from the movie It: Chapter 2.

STEPHEN King's novels have been adapted for the screen in varying degrees of success. One of the better ones returns with a new instalment releasing in cinemas today.

After transforming into King's terrifying clown Pennywise in 2017's hit thriller It, Bill Skarsgard returns to torment the now grown-up Losers Club in It: Chapter 2.

James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Australia's own Jay Ryan star in the sequel alongside the returning cast of their younger counterparts.

Also out this week is the acclaimed family dramedy The Farewell, which turns Hollywood's traditional treatment of terminal illness on its head.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

It: Chapter 2 (MA 15+)

Twenty-seven years later, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Why you should see it: Unlike its predecessor, It: Chapter 2 leaves NOTHING to the imagination. Read the interview with Jack Dylan Grazer.

The Farewell (PG)

A headstrong Chinese-American woman returns to China when her beloved grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Why you should see it: Hollywood's traditional approach to terminal illness is turned on its head in this authentic, and at times side-splittingly funny, story of family dynamics. Read the review.

Continuing

The Kitchen (MAG 15+)

The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison.

Why you should see it: Three talented leads do their best in this busy crime drama, but what should have been a story of female empowerment is just a big mess. Read the review.

Amazing Grace (G)

The never-before-seen music documentary captures the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as she records the most successful gospel album of all time, Amazing Grace, with James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir.

Why you should see it: This concert documentary, which nearly never saw the light of day, puts you right in the room for one of Aretha Franklin's most electrifying performances. Read the interview with director Alan Elliott.

Dragged Across Concrete (R 18+)

Once two overzealous cops get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their proper compensation.

Why you should see it: Mel Gibson gets down and dirty in this hard-boiled crime drama about a good cop who goes bad after spending too much time around crooks and low-lifes. Read the review.

Angel Has Fallen (MA 15+)

Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

Why you should see it: Action man Gerard Butler is back to save the day for the third time as Agent Banning in a franchise that has racked up a staggering body count. Read the review.

The Australian Dream (MA 15+)

For the first time, Indigenous AFL legend Adam Goodes reveals his profound emotional journey in his own words and asks fundamental questions about the nature of racism and discrimination in society today.

Why you should see it: Viewers be warned, this landmark documentary is one of the most important films you'll see this year but it offers no comfy ideological fence on which to sit. Read the review.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (MA 15+)

In 1969 Los Angeles, TV star Rick Dalton and his long-time stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

Why you should see it: Director Quentin Tarantino shows surprising subtlety in this piece of cinematic nostalgia. Read the review.

A Dog's Journey (PG)

Bailey is living the good life on the farm of Ethan and Hannah. As Bailey's soul prepares to leave this life for a new one, he promises Ethan to find CJ and protect her at any cost.

Why you should see it: This film about a reincarnated dog is overly-sentimental at times, but most cinema-goers will struggle to resist its sickly-sweet charms. Read the interview with Kathryn Prescott and Henry Lau.

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (MA 15+)

In August 1966, in a Vietnamese rubber plantation called Long Tan, 108 young and inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers are fighting for their lives against 2500 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers.

Why you should see it: A talented Aussie cast helps to bring this incredible true story of heroism to life on the big screen. Read the review.

Palm Beach (M)

Lifelong friends reunite for a party at Sydney's Palm Beach.

Why you should see it: The drama doesn't quite live up to its stunning location in this unrelatable subtropical version of The Big Chill from husband-and-wife duo Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward. Read the review.

Late Night (M)