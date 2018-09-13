What's on the big screen this week

AS Crazy Rich Asians and The Nun continue to battle it out for box office supremacy, this week's new releases appeal to the family ahead of the September school holidays.

Christopher Robin and Teen Titans Go! to the Movies will entertain the little ones, while teen boys will flock to see the latest Predator film.

For the adults there's the seductive mystery A Simple Favour and the web thriller Searching.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Christopher Robin (G)

A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.

Why you should see it: This sweet and charming family film evokes the charm of AA Milne's lovable characters while taking advantage in the latest realistic animated animal renderings.

A Simple Favour (M)

Stephanie is a mommy blogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's sudden disappearance from their small town.

Why you should see it: This stylish suburban thriller is a slight gear change for director Paul Feig, who delivers plenty of twists and turns.

Searching (M)

After his 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a desperate father breaks into her laptop to look for clues to find her.

Why you should see it: This web-based thriller uses modern technology to ramp up the tension still further. Read the review.

The Predator (MA 15+)

The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

Why you should see it: Did we really need another Predator movie? Probably not, but this cast delivers an entertaining blend of dark humour and action.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies (PG)

A villain's maniacal plan for world domination side tracks five teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom.

Why you should see it: These colourful animated characters are just as at home on the big screen as the small screen and their latest film delivers wacky, infectious humour.

Continuing

The Merger (M)

Troy Carrington, a former professional football player returns to his country town after an abrupt end to his sporting career and is persuaded to coach the hapless local footy team, the Roosters.

Why you should see it: This feel-good underdog story will warm your heart as it celebrates the riches of multiculturalism and the unifying power of sport. Read the review.

The Nun (MA 15+)

A priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

Why you should see it: Horror fans will be looking forward to this film, which is the latest film in The Conjuring universe that has been teased in various references over the franchise. Read the review.

Crazy Rich Asians (PG)

This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's wealthy family in Singapore.

Why you should see it: This modern Asian fairy tale is good fun, and a timely reminder of the wealth of talent that Hollywood has been slow to tap into. Read the review.

Kin (M)

Chased by a vengeful criminal, the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con and his adopted teenage brother are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.

Why you should see it: This family crime drama, with strong sci-fi elements, is an impressive upscaling of Aussie twins Jonathan and Josh Baker's acclaimed short film Bag Man. Read the interview with the Bakers.

Mile 22 (MA 15+)

An elite American intelligence officer, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country.

Why you should see it: There's plenty of shooting in director Peter Berg's latest Mark Wahlberg-helmed action film, but unlike their past collaborations there are few thrills here. Read the review.