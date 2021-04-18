What kids want: Northern Rivers' youngest leaders speak up

What our youngest leaders want to accomplish.

What our youngest leaders want to accomplish.

Youth are the future of the Northern Rivers region but for many residents, the reality of what that looks like is unknown.

Luckily, The Northern Star has sat down with some top young gun residents to check out their goals and visions for the next generation of the Northern Rivers:

Katie Johnson - Lismore State High School SRC member

What are your hopes for your 2021 leadership run?

I've always been a leader, I love being a leader. I like guiding people and helping them.

Who are some leaders/ people that inspire you?

Mum and a couple of famous vets I look up to, because I want to be a vet.

What would you like to see changed in the Northern Rivers?

I would like to see more youth facilities.

Ben Crosthwaite and Matthew Gregory from The Rivers Secondary College.

Matthew Gregory - The Rivers Secondary College Vice Captain

What are your hopes for your 2021 leadership run?

I'm just grateful I was able to be voted in. I'm just so proud of how far I've come, from learning Japanese in year 7 to representing my school here today.

Within my school, I'm also trying to advocate for a year 12 common room.

Who are some leaders/ people that inspire you?

Some of my teachers at school. I love their attitude towards the world and their methods of teaching. It just gives me a broader perspective of how to live my life.

What would you like to see changed in the Northern Rivers?

I guess as a school captain, it's my responsibility to connect the school with the community a little better.

Ben Crosthwaite - The Rivers Secondary College Captain

What are your hopes for your 2021 leadership run?

For me, it's encouraging other students to be leaders themselves and sharing experiences of leadership with those students and utilising those experiences to help us.

Who are some leaders/ people that inspire you?

I feel like it's hard to compare myself to those world leaders because they do such an amazing job,

What would you like to see changed in the Northern Rivers?

I feel like more leadership events where people can learn how to be learners, that's important to me.

Georgia Kennelly and Lincoln Davis from St Brigid’s Primary School, Kyogle.

Georgia Kennelly- St Brigid's Primary School School Captain

What are your hopes for your 2021 leadership run?

Just to help out our community.

Who are some leaders/ people that inspire you?

My family, and my dad because he's just really encouraging.

What would you like to see changed in the Northern Rivers?

We need to do more to help out with small things (in Kyogle). We can all help out around town.

Lincoln Davis- St Brigid's Primary School School Captain

What are your hopes for your 2021 leadership run?

Help out the younger students.

Who are some leaders/ people that inspire you?

My brother, he tells me to keep on trying.

Maddison Parrish from Wyrallah Road Public School

Maddison Parrish- Wyrallah Road Public School School Captain

What are your hopes for your 2021 leadership run?

I want to make sure students know it's OK to fail, and you can get back up.

Who are some leaders/ people that inspire you?

My teachers, they listen to me and accept me for who I am.

What would you like to see changed in the Northern Rivers?

I also play hockey so I'd someday want to represent NSW and help others there too.

Originally published as WHAT YOUTH WANT: Northern Rivers youngest leaders speak up