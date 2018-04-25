Menu
Login
COFFEE BREAK: Fat Frog barista Liam Gooda in his natural habitat behind the machine.
COFFEE BREAK: Fat Frog barista Liam Gooda in his natural habitat behind the machine. Tamera Francis
News

What your barista has bean meaning to say

tamera francis
by
25th Apr 2018 2:51 PM

FAT Frog know how to brew a good cup of coffee, I'd like to say we sat down to talk with barista James Gooda, but the reality was he was too bust to take a seat.

Mr Gooda has worked at the Cannonvale's much loved cafe for one year but has been serving brews for a living on and off for 15 years now.

A long way from the Mt Martha milk bar where this Melbournites coffee creating days begun

"I love it's fun, you meet alot of people and free coffee,” he said.

On average the cafe grinds through 40kg of beans a week, serving up on average 250 cups a day.

Not much that bugs this chilled out barista, not even your unique coffee order believe it or not, but like most young lads he's not a fan of cleaning.

"I hate cleaning the machine, it's just not my thing but its got to be done,” he said.

"The possibilities are unlimited we can make whatever your imagination desires.

The tallest order he's recently made was infact a large, half skinny half normal milk latte with five equals and a quarter cold milk ontop, "that was a good one”, he said.

"You've just got to laugh about those kind of orders and wonder what they taste like.

"Coffee has come a long way since the cappuccino with a big scoop of froth on top.”

- Don't be scared to ask for creative coffees "we'd rather you get what you want.”

-

airlie beach business cannonvale coffee fat frog cafe local business whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies THE franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today with sold out screenings.

    • 25th Apr 2018 4:17 PM
    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Opinion Baking these biscuits is an April tradition.

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    News Former army chief calls for more mental health support for veterans

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    News Slash your power bill and reduce your impact on the environment

    Local Partners