What you need to know if you have to go to court

THE Chief Magistrate Judge Graeme Henson has announced a raft of new measures for the Local Court to mitigate risk of infection during the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

The Local Court is the largest trial jurisdiction in Australia with more than 330,000 criminal cases dealt with by NSW magistrates in 2019 at over 140 locations.

Judge Henson has been working closely with stakeholders including the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, Legal Aid, the Sheriff’s Office, Department of Communities and Justice, Corrective Services, NSW Health and the NSW Police Force to address the issue.

Judge Henson said the health and wellbeing of all court users is a major priority which is why he is implementing the follow steps to reduce the risk to the exposure to the virus in courthouses across the state.

They include: