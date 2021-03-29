What will the weather be like for the next three months?

Three month outlook from April to June, 2021. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Three month outlook from April to June, 2021. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

The Northern Rivers is about to head into a “neutral” period, according to the latest climate outlook by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The outlook from April to June outlines what temperatures and rainfall are predicted for the next three months.

Senior climatologist Felicity Gamble explained the neutral period meant there was not particular shift towards wet or dry.

“It’ll be close to average conditions,” Ms Gamble said.

“There’s no particularly strong driver in our climate patterns – we’ve been in a La Nina for six months that does appear to be weakening significantly.”

However she said recent flash flooding in the region would likely see parts of the region record above average rainfall.

With that comes a risk of further flooding.

“After big rain events even normal rainfall can cause problems,” Ms Gamble said.

“It’s easy to get flooding when the soils are wet and saturated.

“Even though the outlook is neutral, it doesn’t mean the rainfall is going to switch off.”

Three month temperature outlook from April to June, 2021. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Temperature wise the Northern Rivers can expect cooler than average maximums but warmer than average nights.

Ms Gamble said cooler temperatures commonly happen due to wet soil evaporation, however warmer coastal waters could explain the warm nights.

With no dominant weather drivers on the outlook she said secondary drivers such as the madden Julian oscillation or southern annular mode the would likely have more of an influence on the weather.