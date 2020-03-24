Menu
Border marker between two states Queensland and New South Wales. Dividing twin cities Coolangatta and Tweed Heads. Australia
What we know so far about QLD border restrictions for Tweed

Jessica Lamb
by
24th Mar 2020 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:37 PM

FROM midnight tomorrow night, major highways will be subject to police checks for those wanting to enter Queensland through the Tweed.  

The unprecedented move to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is the first time in more than a century, Queensland has restrict access at its border.  

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said extra-ordinary times call for extra-ordinary measures.  

<<READ POLITICIANS REACTIONS>>

"They are not directed at our border communities who cross to shop or work, attend medical appointments and return to their homes," she said.  

"They are to stop holidaymakers leaving southern states and risking the spread of this virus through Queensland."

<<LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS IN THE TWEED REGION>> 

Measures take effect from midnight tomorrow night and include:

  • Border road closures and police checks on vehicles on major highways
  • Advice to aircraft passengers at departure point that travellers to Queensland will be required to self-isolate for 14 days
  • Travellers arriving at Queensland airports to be met by police and other officers
  • Termination of rail services

<<READ ABOUT THOSE WHO WAITED IN LIMBO FOR INFO>>

Exemptions include:

  • Freight
  • Emergency vehicles
  • Emergency workers
  • Those travelling to and from work
  • Court orders including family court
  • Compassionate grounds
  • Medical treatment
  • Anyone travelling to Queensland, not usually resident in Queensland, for any other reason will have to agree to self-isolate for 14 days sick or not.

 Penalties include fines of up to $13,345.  

Police are developing methods to identify vehicles in border communities to make frequent essential border crossings easier - such as a permit.  

<<WHAT BUSINESSES HAVE TO SAY>>

The Queensland/New South Wales border last closed at the end of World War One to contain the Spanish flu.  

The Premier said the better the community observed measures to restrict travel, avoid personal contact and stay in their homes and suburbs the sooner the virus spread could be contained.  

"People should stay in their own states and in their own suburbs," the Premier said.  

"That applies to Queensland as well.  

"People in the south-east should not travel to other parts of the state.  

"Do not go on holidays. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary."

