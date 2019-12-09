What was the best GF of the decade?

It's been a decade of epic grand finals with plenty of memorable storylines.

But, there's been the odd stinker on the biggest day of the calendar too.

From Dusty's heroics to Western Bulldogs' droughtbreaker and the unforgettable 2010 draw, our SuperFooty team have ranked the best grand finals of the decade.

Cast your vote below.

The Collingwood-St Kilda Grand Final will long live in the memory.

1. 2010 - Collingwood 9.14 (68) drew with St Kilda 10.8 (68)

Scores tied, with players lay strewn across the MCG turf on the final siren, dictates this match be among the first picked. If we're choosing pure quality of matches then the draw might not be in the top few selected. But oh, the drama! The Pies looked in control but the Saints came and came. Lenny Hayes' long bomb, Brendon Goddard's epic hanger and goal, Nick Maxwell's intercept mark, Travis Cloke putting his team in front and finally, Stephen Milne and that bounce of the Sherrin. Unforgettable.

2. 2012 - Sydney Swans 14.7 (91) def Hawthorn 11.15 (81)

This was a superb game of footy. The Hawks got the jump early before the Swans booted six second-quarter goals. A memorable run from Lewis Jetta - in which Hawk Cyril Rioli tried unsuccessfully to chase him down - helped spur the Swans. With 'Buddy' Franklin dangerous and Brad Sewell in everything, the Hawks weren't done with and again claimed the lead before the late Sydney surge. Nick Malceski's superb snap with 40 seconds remaining sealed a famous win after a titanic struggle.

3. 2018 - West Coast Eagles 11.13 (79) def Collingwood 11.8 (74)

This one continues to haunt Pies fans, who saw their side lead almost all day and looked set to cap Nathan Buckley's remarkable rise - only for the Eagles to spoil the party. Collingwood booted the first five goals of the game before West Coast steadied, as eventual Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey started to assert his authority. Pie Jordan De Goey provided his usual moments of brilliance to keep his team in front. But the Eagles wouldn't be denied as one perfect passage of play - started by a Jeremy McGovern intercept mark - led to Dom Sheed's ice-cool finish.

Bob Murphy didn’t take the field but helped the Western Bulldogs lift the cup. Pic: Wayne Ludbey

4. 2016 - Western Bulldogs 13.11 (89) def Sydney 10.7 (67)

One for the romantics. The Bulldogs were bruised and battered for much of 2016, but slowly got the band back together and then got their manic, hunting game peaking at the right time to break one of footy's longest droughts. Luke Beveridge's side was the feel-good story of the 2016 finals. After taking the long route to the MCG, they brought down one of the league's perennial powers, Sydney, in style as Liam Picken led courageously, Jason Johannisen showed dash, Tom Boyd proved why the Dogs gave up so much to land him and Dale Morris did Dale Morris things. In the end the margin looked comfortable, but it took close to the full four quarters for the result to be etched in stone.

5. 2011 - Geelong 18.11 (119) def Collingwood 12.9 (81)

Little separated the Cats and Pies for three quarters before Geelong, with Tom Hawkins coming of age, put the foot down in the final term. Travis Cloke booted two of the biggest grand final goals you'll see as the Pies looked likely at times to make it back-to-back flags. But with Jimmy Bartel booting three clutch goals on his way to best afield honours, the Cats' big guns ensured a fairytale first season for Chris Scott and a miserable sign-off for outgoing Collingwood coach Mick Malthouse.

6. 2017 - Richmond 16.12 (108) def Adelaide 8.12 (60)

A year earlier it had been the Bulldogs, then along came a resurgent Richmond. When the Adelaide Crows, who started favourite, booted the first two of the game it looked like their pre-game 'power stance' might be doing the trick. But the Tigers were just getting started. Jack Riewoldt got going, Jack Graham got tackling and Dustin Martin did the rest. Richmond led by nine points at the long break and then booted five goals to one to virtually put the game beyond the Crows' reach. The contest itself petered out late, but the party was one to remember.

Dustin Martin tormented Adelaide and GWS in grand finals. Pic: Jason Edwards

7. 2013 - Hawthorn 11.11 (77) def Fremantle 8.14 (62)

This wasn't the prettiest game of footy - but who cares if you're of the brown and gold persuasion? In windy conditions at the MCG, the Hawks led from go to whoa in what would be Lance Franklin's final game for the Hawks. He booted one, but it was Jack Gunston's four goals that were vital, while at the other end Brian Lake helped repel Ross Lyon's men. And the Dockers needed stopping as they had as many scoring shots - including the last eight shots of the match - but couldn't find the target.

8. 2014 - Hawthorn 21.11 (137) def Sydney 11.8 (74)

Most thought the Swans, with Buddy in the goalsquare, might pack too much grunt for the Hawks but this was a blowout as Luke Hodge did it all in the midfield - including planting one on his old teammate. An 11-goal opening half set up a 42-point lead at the main break and there was no coming back for John Longmire's shell-shocked team.

9. 2015 - Hawthorn 16.11 (107) def West Coast 8.13 (61)

Another year, same result. The Hawks made history when they made it three on the trot - but there was no real contest as Adam Simpson's West Coast froze in the spotlight of an AFL grand final. The Hawks booted 5.0 to 1.5 in the opening term, and it was always going to be tough for the visitors to peg back a team that had been there as many times as Clarko's men had. Cyril Rioli was electric on his way to a Norm Smith medal.

Cyril Rioli earned the Norm Smith Medal in 2015. Picture: Nicole Garmston

10. 2019 - Richmond 17.12 (114) def GWS 3.7 (25)

Big build-up but, unfortunately for neutral fans, an equally big let down. The Tigers were magnificent. Hellbent on redemption after their 2018 prelim slip-up against Collingwood, they pounced on a GWS side making its first appearance on the game's main stage. Jeremy Cameron booted the first of the game but the Giants didn't kick another until the 25th minute of the third term as the MCG became a yellow and black party.

11. 2010 - Collingwood 16.12 (108) def St Kilda 7.10 (52)

How was the sequel ever going to live up to the original? It couldn't. After the year's biggest game a week earlier failed to deliver a result, grand final fever turned fatigue for some as the Pies pummelled their way past the Saints. Heath Shaw's smother on Nick Riewoldt aside, there were few jaw-dropping moments as the match turned into a rout. The AFL, which netted a financial windfall from staging two grand finals, voted in 2016 to scrap grand final replays.