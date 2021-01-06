Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Comedian, author and journalist Mandy Nolan.
Comedian, author and journalist Mandy Nolan.
Politics

What the last Greens candidate thinks of comedian’s goal

Liana Boss
6th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The most recent Greens candidate for the federal seat of Richmond has welcomed news a prominent local comedian and writer has put her hand up.

Mullumbimby-based comedian Mandy Nolan recently announced via social media she would contend for preselection.

Comedian Mandy Nolan with surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at a gig at the Ballina RSL Club.
Comedian Mandy Nolan with surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at a gig at the Ballina RSL Club.

If selected as the party’s candidate, she would go up against longstanding Labor Richmond MP Justine Elliot, who has said she takes “nothing for granted” but said she was confident her party was the best to “tackle the critical issues like jobs, healthcare, childcare and responding to the serious challenges of climate change”.

Michael Lyon, a Byron Shire councillor and currently acting mayor, was the Greens candidate for the electorate in the 2019 federal election.

Byron deputy mayor Michael Lyon
Byron deputy mayor Michael Lyon

He was not successful in his bid for a spot in federal politics but claimed 19.8 per cent of votes, which, through the preferential system, helped Justine Elliot to return to the job.

Mr Lyon parted ways with the Byron Greens after he failed to secure a preselection spot for the 2021 council elections.

But at a federal level, he has commended Ms Nolan on her decision.

He believes she has good prospects both at preselection and ultimately at the polls, if she is selected as the Richmond candidate.

“There are some issues with the local Greens group,” Mr Lyon said.

“In terms of the federal party, the Greens are the way forward.

“I think it’s very exciting that Mandy Nolan has put her hat in the ring.”

The party has been approached for comment.

mandy nolan northern rivers politics richmond electorate richmond mp justine elliot
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big change to BOM's severe thunderstorm warning

        Premium Content Big change to BOM's severe thunderstorm warning

        News BOM meteorologist says heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in areas across the Northern Rivers.

        REVEALED: How much Bluesfest has to pay back to stallholders

        Premium Content REVEALED: How much Bluesfest has to pay back to stallholders

        Business A group of 11 businesses had taken the festival before a tribunal

        Dramatic change in the number of flights into Ballina

        Premium Content Dramatic change in the number of flights into Ballina

        News Technical glitch online is being investigated

        New COVID cases: Lismore locals in hotel quarantine

        Premium Content New COVID cases: Lismore locals in hotel quarantine

        Health Health district says it's "vital" to keep up high levels of testing