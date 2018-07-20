Menu
Login
My daughter, Zoe, has fun in the park.
My daughter, Zoe, has fun in the park.
Opinion

What the childcare subsidy changes mean to me

Carly Morrissey
by
19th Jul 2018 3:42 PM

OPINION: LIKE many mums returning to the workforce childcare was one of my biggest worries.

Firstly was there a place? Would my baby like daycare? And how much would it cost?

Thankfully under the government's new childcare subsidy, I'm now paying less.

I'm not going to lie, money is tight and every penny is accounted for as I spent the majority of my savings while on maternity leave last year.

While my partner works full time it just wasn't enough to stay ahead and in April I went back to working a few days a week.

At the moment my soon to be 18-month-old goes to daycare twice a week and her generous nanny and poppy look after her twice a week.

Since nanny and poppy are active retirees they often go away on holidays meaning I'm scrambling for someone to cover an extra day or two every couple of months.

But I can now make the budget stretch so my little one to attend day care another day a week, thanks to my lower out of pocket fees.

For one child in care twice a week we are now paying about $100 out of pocket a fortnight, this used to be around $180 a fortnight upfront, with a little bit more refunded into my bank from the childcare rebate.

Fingers crossed there's another day available.

>>What do you think of the new childcare subsidy? Email carly.morrissey@qt.com.au

Related Items

childcare childcare subsidy editors picks maternity leave mums and bubs returning to work

Top Stories

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Food & Entertainment THE Ballina RSL is set to host one of its popular Blake's Table events later this month, but you'd better book soon if you want to go.

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping “Our customers are telling us they need more time...''

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    Local Partners