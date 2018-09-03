What sunnies will work for you?

Ever tried on a pair of sunglasses and thought "these don't suit my face”?

Well, it turns out there's a bit of science behind finding the perfect frames.

Bupa optical buyer Rita Niforas shares her secrets to selecting sunglasses that complement your face shape, leaving you feeling fabulous while your eyes are protected from harsh sunlight.

Frames have the power to soften sharp jaw lines, heighten cheekbones or relax facial angles.

If you have a round face, where the diameter is pretty equal horizontally as it is vertically, Rita recommends square-shaped frames.

Sole and Mare Black Swarovski, $310, paredeyewear.com

"If your face is round then opt for rectangular or square shapes,” she says.

"The sharp angular lines balance the roundness of the face, adding definition. With strategically placed sunglasses you can give the illusion of defined cheekbones.” That means Wayfarers, you lucky round-facers.

For a square face, which is where the width of your jaw is similar to the width of your forehead, Rita says to try round sunglasses.

"The 'it' frame for the square face: round-shaped frames. You can soften a strong face by choosing frames with curved or rounded corners.” Vintage John Lennon frames? They're all yours.

Charlie and the Angels, $290, paredeyewear.com

If you have a diamond face with a longer chin and angular cheekbones, opt for rectangular and geometric-shaped glasses. "Turn heads with a rectangular sunglass shape, slightly bold. It adds width to a long face giving your face an edge and sharpening soft features,” Rita says.

"Edgy and angular frames will add balance.”

And if you've got an oval face, with an elongated curve around the chin to forehead, Rita says you can wear whatever you like.

"Oval faces have it made. You can pull off just about any style when it comes to sunglasses,” Rita says.

"Why not get super chic with the latest refined hexagon shape blending the ease of 1970s styling?”