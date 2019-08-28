What Slenderman teens said during attack

A new documentary into the vicious "Slenderman" stabbing of a teenager by two of her friends reveals one of the attackers whispered: "Don't be afraid, I'm only a little kitty cat," before leaving the injured girl alone in the woods.

The victim, Payton "Bella' Leutner, was attacked by her friends Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser in Wisconsin in the US five years ago, when they were all 12.

Her attackers, who claimed to be possessed by the fictional Slenderman, told police later they stabbed Leutner 19 times because they feared the internet character would murder them.

Leutner survived.

The Daily Mail reports that a new documentary about the chilling crime has been released as Weier and Geyser appeal their sentences.

Weier and Geyser were found not guilty of attempted murder by way of insanity and have been ordered to serve out their sentences in mental hospitals.

According to the new documentary, Inside The Verdict: Slender Man, Geyser told the victim: "Don't be afraid. I'm only a little kitty cat," while Weier stabbed her repeatedly.

The girls then fled, leaving Payton for dead in the Wisconsin woods.

Payton Leutner was stabbed 19 times but managed to crawl out of the woods and get help. Picture: Supplied

But displaying incredible courage, Leutner somehow managed to drag herself out of the bush and alert a passing cyclist that she needed help.

When police caught the savage attackers, the girls admitted they thought their victim would die.

"So, we told her we we're gonna get help, but we really weren't. We were going to run and let her - pass away," Weier told detectives.

Geyser, after describing the crime in a separate interview, became worried about how much she had revealed, according to the Daily Mail.

In a video clip from her interrogation, she confessed: "I might as well just say it, we were trying to kill her. Will I regret giving you this information later?"

Scene from the film Beware the Slenderman. Picture: Hit TV Upstream.

The cyclist who rescued Leutner told the documentary: "I looked and there was a girl laying there - a young girl, and she looked so comfortable, I thought maybe she was laying in the sun.

"She looked up at me and said could you help me please. She said that she'd been stabbed multiple times."

Leutner has never spoken publicly about the attack.

Her family released a statement on her behalf and a photograph of her to let well-wishers know that she was recovering but her parents and prosecutors say she will be forever haunted by the near-death experience.

Woodlands in Waukesha County, Wisconsin. Picture: Supplied

"She'll always be the girl that was almost stabbed to death by two 12 year olds," prosecutor Kevin Osborne told the documentary.

"And that will never go away. People that know the story will be reminded of this story.

"People that don't know the story will ask what happened. Because of the nature of the crime, there is gonna be a stigma that's gonna go along with these girls for the rest of their lives."

Geyser, now 17, recently filed a court brief arguing that she shouldn't have been prosecuted as an adult.

Payton Leutner has never spoken publicly about the attack. Picture” Courtesy Leutner family

She is trying to appeal her 40 year sentence.

Her appeal argues that, given her young age, she couldn't understand the rights she gave up when she agreed to speak to detectives while in custody.

Her mother, Angie, was also interviewed for the documentary.

She said she had become "lucid" now.

"So, with this lucidity that she's developed comes an awareness of the gravity of her situation, she misses home, she misses her family, and she's acutely aware of the potential consequences of what happened."