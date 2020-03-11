Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SCU's Lismore campus is closed today after a staff member tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).
SCU's Lismore campus is closed today after a staff member tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).
News

What SCU is doing right now to manage coronavirus threat

Javier Encalada
11th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Cross University is set to reopen its Lismore and Gold Coast campuses on tomorrow after they were closed down as a precautionary measure today.

The university closed both campuses after an overseas-based staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in The Philippines.

The man spent time at the Lismore and the Gold Coast campuses last week.

Chief of Marketing at SCU, Dean Gould, said the university's coronavirus task force was working with the Northern NSW Local Health District and Queensland Health to contain the situation and avoid the spreading of the virus.

"We expect that the campuses will be open tomorrow; this has given us a pause to contact the 45 people who we know the staff member came in contact with last week, and out of those 45, 16 had more frequent contact, so we started contacting them last night (Tuesday night) and by noon today (Wednesday) we've just about contacted all 45," he said.

Mr Gould was unable to say how many of those people were told to self-isolate or take any further precautionary measures.

"The responses for those individuals will depend on the level of contact they had with the individual who has the virus," he said.

"It's good to mention that the man infected with the virus is feeling better today."

The executive said SCU did not receive a directive from health authorities to close the campus, but this was a decision taken by the university.

"We decided that this was the most prudent course of action, in the spirit of containment and to minimise a potential spread, " he said.

"The contacting of those 45 people was done in conjunction with health authorities and the cleaning up of the campuses and disinfecting of the surfaces was done by the university's contractors."

Mr Gould also said SCU Health Clinic decided not to implement a 'fever clinic' or any other specific measure.

"We have discussed all those options, but at this stage, we are not implementing them," he said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 gold coast lismore northern rivers community news scu southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item
    • 11th Mar 2020 12:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU closes Lismore, Gold Coast campuses amid COVID-19 threat

        SCU closes Lismore, Gold Coast campuses amid COVID-19 threat

        News A STAFF member reported being diagnosed with COVID-19 and had attended a series of workshops at both SCU campuses.

        What will a beachfront shack in Lennox set you back?

        premium_icon What will a beachfront shack in Lennox set you back?

        News IF PRICE is anything to go by, Lennox Head beachfront properties are becoming more...

        WARNING: More cyclones could hit region this decade

        premium_icon WARNING: More cyclones could hit region this decade

        News ADVICE to residents is to have homes checked and keep insurance up to date.

        300 telephone intercepts in case against firefighter

        premium_icon 300 telephone intercepts in case against firefighter

        Crime He is facing a host of serious cocaine supply allegations.