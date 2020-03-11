What SCU is doing right now to manage coronavirus threat

SOUTHERN Cross University is set to reopen its Lismore and Gold Coast campuses on tomorrow after they were closed down as a precautionary measure today.

The university closed both campuses after an overseas-based staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in The Philippines.

The man spent time at the Lismore and the Gold Coast campuses last week.

Chief of Marketing at SCU, Dean Gould, said the university's coronavirus task force was working with the Northern NSW Local Health District and Queensland Health to contain the situation and avoid the spreading of the virus.

"We expect that the campuses will be open tomorrow; this has given us a pause to contact the 45 people who we know the staff member came in contact with last week, and out of those 45, 16 had more frequent contact, so we started contacting them last night (Tuesday night) and by noon today (Wednesday) we've just about contacted all 45," he said.

Mr Gould was unable to say how many of those people were told to self-isolate or take any further precautionary measures.

"The responses for those individuals will depend on the level of contact they had with the individual who has the virus," he said.

"It's good to mention that the man infected with the virus is feeling better today."

The executive said SCU did not receive a directive from health authorities to close the campus, but this was a decision taken by the university.

"We decided that this was the most prudent course of action, in the spirit of containment and to minimise a potential spread, " he said.

"The contacting of those 45 people was done in conjunction with health authorities and the cleaning up of the campuses and disinfecting of the surfaces was done by the university's contractors."

Mr Gould also said SCU Health Clinic decided not to implement a 'fever clinic' or any other specific measure.

"We have discussed all those options, but at this stage, we are not implementing them," he said.