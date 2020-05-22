What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

WITH a subscription to The Northern Star, you get access to all the latest news.

Here are some of our top stories of the week.

A Northern Rivers woman was shocked to receive anti-COVID-19 propaganda in a letter from the Government: 'CRIMINAL OFFENCE': Virus propaganda in government letter

A young man had a knife pulled on him while doing his job this week: Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

This mixed-use development includes the first new permanent housing in central Byron Bay in decades: $19.3 million shop-top housing proposal approved

The heroes of the coronavirus outbreak were angry at being denied a pay rise this week: Public workers, Pay freeze a 'slap in the face' for workers

The latest in a controversial plan to build housing in North Lismore: 744-lot North Lismore proposal unaffected by court ruling

Beef Week was cancelled this year due to coronavirus, but we didn't let that spoil the fun: 35 PHOTOS: How to have a virtual Beef Week

Kids are allowed to go back to school full time on Monday, but not everyone is happy about it: Are we ready to send kids back to school on Monday?

The NRL player was the subject of a blackmail attempt after an incident on the Northern Rivers: Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

It was only a few months ago we were in drought and strict water restrictions were in place. What has been done to make sure we have enough water into the future?: WATER SECURITY: New dam one option on the table

This interactive map shows the towns where people, due to varying underlying health conditions, would be most at risk if they contracted coronavirus: RED ZONES: The towns most at risk during COVID-19 outbreak

