What is going on at the Lismore museum building?

The barriers are up and the equipment has rolled in, ready for filming to begin on a new Netflix series in Lismore on Wednesday.

The series, God’s Favorite Idiot, starring Melissa McCarthy and created by her husband Ben Falcone, was due to begin filming in Molesworth St around the museum building.

Parts of Molesworth St have been cordoned off so a Netflix series can be filmed.

Barricades have been erected to restrict parking along Molesworth St in front of the museum building, and the parking area behind it.

Trucks delivered a variety of equipment to the site on Tuesday afternoon ahead of filming.

It tells the story of mid-level technical support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone), who finds love with a co-worker at the same time he receives a message from God.