What drove you to buy a new car

THE reason you bought your new car might shock you. Price, deals, colour or wheels? Think again

New research by Boyle Consulting has shone a light on what influences us the most when it comes to choosing the right vehicle.

And it appears those social media influencers aren't so influential after all. Only about 34 per cent of people put any stock in social media when researching a new car purchase.

YouTube proved to be even less significant, with only a third using it to research their purchase.

Most important research methods for buying a new car.

Surprisingly the most important research tool for choosing a new car is visiting a dealership (91 per cent), this was followed by dealership test drives (77 per cent) and online reviews (75 per cent).

Younger drivers found the opinions of friends and family especially helpful with more than 76 per cent using them to make a decision. This compares to just over 50 per cent of Baby Boomers caring what others thought.

And while most Australians would admit that they love a bargain, shockingly, what they love even more when buying a new car is a professional sales consultant.

Reasons we bought from a certain dealership.

About 57 per cent of those surveyed said that was one of the most important reasons for buying from a particular dealership - only slightly more than the 55 per cent that said a good deal was the main reason.

The research also showed that Aussies weren't too keen on travelling to buy a new car, with about 40 per cent of respondents saying they bought from a dealership because it was conveniently located.

An even more surprising finding in the survey was that buyers visited just two dealerships on average. And more than 40 per cent of buyers are happy just to kick the tyres on one forecourt.

This shows that Aussie buyers are potentially missing out on big discounts as they decide not to cross shop with other dealerships.

A new car is often touted as the second biggest purchase a person will make after a home yet lots of Australians appear to be rushing to make a decision.

Most buyers said that they take less than a month to decide on the make and model. And once that decision has been made they generally purchase the vehicle within two days.