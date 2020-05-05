What does Shane Warne do all day? Get ready to find out

Shane Warne has confirmed he will be the subject of his own documentary with Amazon set to follow him around the world for a year.

Warne messaged Eddie McGuire with the news during his Triple M Hot Breakfast show.

"I've just received a message from Shane Keith Warne,'' McGuire said.

"And he writes … I'm doing a doco and Amazon are following me around the world for 12 months. Australia, India, Vegas and the UK.

"Plus stuff I've never talked about and unseen footage."

McGuire said it's something he'd love to be involved in.

"Fair dinkum, I would carry the microphone just to be there."

Eddie McGuire said he’d “carry the microphone just to be there” while Warne shoots his documentary. Picture: Getty

As revealed by the Herald Sun last October, Warne headed to LA for talks about a film and a documentary called Shane.

In December he said scripts were being looked over for a film based on his fairytale Indian Premier League triumph with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

He said the documentary called Shane was "99 per cent there".

"The movie these guys want to shoot, I have to approve the script and then we put it to people,'' he said.

"The documentary is called Shane and that will hopefully be on a Netflix or Amazon Prime. There's some exciting ventures."

