What businesses will open at this coastal subdivision?

The new Aureus neighbourhood with the Village Centre site marked up.

THE developers behind the Aureus subdivision off The Coast Road at Skennars Head are seeking anchor tenants for the commercial village.

Intrapac Property's chief operating officer, Max Shifman, said they were initially looking for operators of a bistro, pub or tavern, and a supermarket or general store.

"Tenants for other specialty shops, services and commercial spaces will be secured after these operators are committed," he said.

"The masterplan will be tailored to suit their needs.

"At the completion of Aureus there will be around 1000 homes in Skennars Head, with two schools and a long day care centre.

"Currently 12,000 cars pass by each day and that figure is rising rapidly.

"All of these people want to eat, drink, shop, carry out appointments, relax and meet friends in beautiful surroundings."

As well as a commercial village precinct, Aureus will also have a beachfront park.

Darren Taitoko from Byron Bay based Landsite Landscape Architects said it would be designed as a destination for the broader local community.

"There will be a multi-generation playground encompassing a public art installation," he said.

"A special favourite of mine is a 90 x 70 metre open lawn area.

"It's not a formal sporting oval but we would expect to see ball games, kite flying, picnics … it's really up to locals how they use it.

"Open space gives so much even when it is not actively in use.

"There will be shelters with picnic settings and barbecues, plenty of trees and plenty of seating including reclining lounges."

The DA for the beachfront parklands is expected to be lodged within the next two weeks.

Pre-lodgement work is still under way for the DA for stage one of the village centre, with draft plans expected to be shared with the community before they are formally put before Ballina Shire Council early next year.

Operators interested in anchoring the Aureus Village Centre are encouraged to contact Graeme Wakefield on 0400 010536 or graeme.wakefield@cbre.com.au.

Meanwhile, there has been huge demand for residential lots within the beachfront development.

Only five home sites are currently available for sale at Aureus.

These are priced between $680,950 and $775,950.

New land is scheduled to be released for sale during the first quarter of 2021.