What Ballina Shire Council has in store for 2020

An aerial view of Boeing Avenue and Airport Boulevard at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

An aerial view of Boeing Avenue and Airport Boulevard at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

THE completion of Airport Boulevard and commencing the Southern Cross Industrial Precinct are just two of Ballina Shire Council’s priorities in 2020.

Mayor David Wright said the council had successfully delivered “some great infrastructure”, including the new Ballina Indoor Sports Centre and the upgraded Ballina Byron Gateway Airport terminal.

“We’ve also finished the final stage of the Ballina Town Centre upgrade, which looks fantastic and will help deliver economic outcomes for our local business community,” he said.

The final touches are also being undertaken to improve Lake Ainsworth’s foreshore.

Looking ahead, Cr Wright said the council will continue its goal to create a connected community.

“By the end of 2020 we will finish the final link of the Coastal Shared Path, which means our community will be able to walk or cycle all the way from West Ballina to Lennox Head.

Ballina Shire Council had begun works on the final stretch of the Coastal Shared Path between the Skennars Rd roundabout and Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head.

“Works will also begin on the Coastal Recreational Walk which will follow our beautiful coastline and headlands from Sharpes Beach to Pat Morton Lookout.

“We will complete the Hutley Drive North extension to service the current and future Lennox Head residents.

“We’ll also complete Airport Boulevard and commence the Southern Cross Industrial Precinct. “This new road will become a beautiful entrance to our shire and the industrial area will help create new jobs and drive our local economy.”

A location for a multi-purpose open space that caters to young and old - Wollongbar’s District Park - has also now been decided and this year its design and construction details will be confirmed.

“The expansion of Skennars Head Sports Fields will be another council win next year. The field expansion is almost complete and will help support our sporting community, now and into the future,” Cr Wright said.

The renewal of the Lennox village will also get some attention this year.

“(In 2019) council carried out a number of consultation activities which has provided an important insight into what locals and visitors value.

“The next step will be to use this information to develop a draft design concept for the village.”

Cr Wright said for those who would like more information about this year’s projects and upcoming projects, to download and read the December Community Connect newsletter.