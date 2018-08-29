Menu
Login
Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys kisses his wife Samantha after playing his last home NRL match in Townsville.
Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys kisses his wife Samantha after playing his last home NRL match in Townsville.
Rugby League

What a week! Thurstons announce baby news

by Staff writers
29th Aug 2018 6:41 PM

A MASSIVE week for the Thurston family just got even bigger.

North Queensland champion Johnathan Thurston is preparing for his NRL farewell, playing his final game against Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Last week it was his farewell from Townsville where the home fans got a chance to say goodbye.

And all the while the great JT was keeping mum on the fact his wife Samantha is pregnant.

Samantha Thurston announced the baby news on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The latest member of the Thurston clan is due in February.

editors picks johnathan thurston nrl

Top Stories

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    News Local artist's latest large scale public exhibition set to bring focus on asylum seekers

    Cowardly attack on home

    Cowardly attack on home

    News Ballina woman's pleas for information

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Environment Echidna breeding season is approaching

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather BOM explains what to expect from approaching weather system

    Local Partners