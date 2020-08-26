What a stickhead! Tourist tries to lure killer crocs

THIS absolute crochead was asking for trouble when he slapped the water with a stick and turned his back to the water to take selfies at the notorious Cahills Crossing in Kakadu National Park.

Thankfully, he lived to tell the tale but not without causing fishos and tourists some heart-stopping moments.

South Australians Campbell and Cheryl Brodie have been travelling the NT for the past month and were gobsmacked at the ignorance and carelessness the man displayed when he was told several times that he was in danger of becoming lunch for a saltie.

"I decided to take the photo of him squatting there so we could ID him to the cops," Mr Brodie said as he explained his fear that the man would be taken.

A bloke put his life at risk at Cahills Crossing on Friday August 14 when he went to grab the attention of crocodiles by slapping the water. The water level reading in the bottom left corner is where the man was crouching. Picture: Campbell Brodie

He said they watched on as the man first began to hit the water with his hand, then with a stick, all the while taking selfies and photos at the water's edge.

"We counted 11 crocs in the area in front of the viewing platform and a couple on the lower side," he said.

"He showed no fear or concern for his own safety."

Mr Brodie said at one point a croc popped up just 5m from where the tourist was.

Mr Brodie said the man, when questioned, said he just wanted to get a closer look at the crocs. Cahills Crossing is the gateway into North East Arnhem Land and draws in thousands of tourists each year who visit to see at times dozens of crocs converge at the crossing.

Mr Brodie said there were large signs warning people of the dangers of crocs as well as a memorial for someone who had been taken by a croc on the walk down to the crossing.

In 1987, 40-year-old Kerry McLoughlin was decapitated and taken by a crocodile at Cahills Crossing while fishing with his mates. The moments before and after the fatal attack were captured in photographs taken by his friends.

Despite the attack, people continue to risk their lives.

