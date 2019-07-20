Menu
Login
Chance the Rapper. Picture: Mark Ralston
Chance the Rapper. Picture: Mark Ralston
Music

‘What a joke’: Anger over Splendour

by Matt Young
20th Jul 2019 5:30 PM

Social media users have reacted with anger after Chance the Rapper cancelled his headlining act at music festival Splendour in the Grass just 24 hours before he was due on stage.

The American rapper was scheduled to close the popular festival in New South Wales on Sunday night but the news was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that he would not appear due to a mystery illness.

One attendee and Chance the Rapper fan told news.com.au: "I should just go home".

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Splendour co-producer Paul Piticco told triple j on Saturday afternoon that organisers had received the news "a few hours ago and been scrambling ever since, it's a shame."

"He sent us this message to share with Splendour ticket holders," Splendour in the Grass posted on its Instagram page.

"It is with great regret we announce that Chance The Rapper will not be coming to Australia to perform at Splendour in the Grass. Unfortunately, due to illness he is unable to fly."

"Splendour wishes Chance a speedy recovery."

RELATED: Most eye-catching outfits from Splendour

RELATED: The unhealthy habit that ruins Splendour for many

 

Australian music act the Hilltop Hoods have been announced as the replacement, despite Chance the Rapper's act headlined as an exclusive, 75-minute performance.

"It's incredibly generous of them to change their plans, some were on holidays [and] had to change flights and plans," Mr Piticco said.

Refunds will be available for ticket holders with Sunday single day tickets only. Applicable ticket holders have until 9am on Sunday to apply for a refund request, which must be submitted in writing by the original ticket purchaser.

Yet on social most of the feedback from punters was of shock, with some demanding refunds and others calling out Chance for being "disrespectful" and the situation a "joke".

 

 

Earlier this month he was spotted at the Lion King world premiere with wife Kirsten Corley and daughter Kensli Bennett but he cancelled a string of performances last month, blaming scheduling conflicts.

(L-R) Kirsten Corley, Kensli Bennett, and Chance The Rapper attend the World Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Charley Gallay
(L-R) Kirsten Corley, Kensli Bennett, and Chance The Rapper attend the World Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Charley Gallay
music splendour2019 splendour 2019 splendour in the grass

Top Stories

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Business The discount department store favourite has announced the first batch of stores to close next year and all three are in the same city.

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.